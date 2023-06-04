The No. 4 ranked UFC Lightweight in the world Beneil Dariush has issued his ultimatum to the UFC, taking a page out of fellow lightweight Justin Gaethje's book. Dariush is slated to fight the No. 1 contender Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira in the Co-Main Event of UFC 289. The two were originally scheduled to fight at UFC 288, but an Oliveira injury called for the fight to be postponed a month. Now healthy, the two will square off for a shot at Islam Makhachev‘s 155lb belt. Check out our UFC news for more fight announcements and breaking content!

Dariush is 16-4-1 in his UFC career and is currently on the best run of his life with eight consecutive wins. Of those eight wins, he has three unanimous decisions, two nasty submissions, and two highlight-reel knockouts. His last win over No. 7 ranked Mateusz Gamrot was especially impressive, earning Dariush a shot at the No. 1 contender Charles Oliveira. Dariush is supremely confident in his ability to “dominate” Oliveira and has issued an ultimatum to the UFC if he's able to do so.

Beneil Dariush says the UFC has promised him a title shot with a win over Charles Oliveira at #UFC289: “I’m going to take them at their word … if it’s not so, I’m going to take Justin Gaethje’s advice and possibly riot.”#UFC https://t.co/ebIgCWloD6 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) June 4, 2023

“[UFC] gave me their word. I'm going to take them at their word… if it's not so, I'm going to take Justin Gaethje's advice and possibly riot.”

Justin Gaethje once said he would riot if he wasn't given a title shot following his win over Michael Chandler. Ultimately, Gaethje got his wish and all drama was avoided as no ‘riot' happened. In Dariush's case, it'd be impossible to deny him a title shot if he takes out the No. 1 contender. With Alexander Volkanovski slated to move back down to featherweight and unify his belt, it leaves the stage open for Islam Makhachev to fight the next-man-up at Lightweight. Beneil Darisuh is looking to be that man.

VIDEO: Justin Gaethje explains issue with Daniel Cormier, promises ‘we riot’ if he doesn’t get title shot after UFC 268 (@DamonMartin) https://t.co/0l12lUjsuF pic.twitter.com/Y1YxsN4Uxq — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) November 3, 2021

Dustin Poirier and Just Gaethje are slated to fight at UFC 291 on July 29. Before then, Dariush vs. Oliveira will have already concluded and the UFC would have made a decision on Dariush's title chances by then. With Poirier and Gaethje ranked at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, they're both ahead of Dariush in the rankings. However, they both lost to Charles Oliveria in the same breath, so a win for Dariush would effectively leapfrog him into the No. 1 Contender spot.

What do you think? Should Beneil Dairush get his title shot if he can beat Charles Oliveira?