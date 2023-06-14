Discussions have begun between Juventus and Chelsea regarding a potential transfer for Christian Pulisic, reported by goal.com. Juventus Sporting Director Giovanni Manna visited London to meet with Chelsea representatives to explore the possibility of bringing the USMNT star to Turin. The talks also involved the potential inclusion of Pulisic in a player-plus-cash deal, with Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic potentially moving in the opposite direction to Stamford Bridge.

Juventus, however, are keen to raise significant funds, targeting a range between €120-130 million, as they adjust to life without Champions League football next season. The Italian giants are hoping to secure around €80 million from the potential sale of Vlahovic. AC Milan and Napoli have also expressed interest in Pulisic, providing Chelsea with additional leverage during negotiations.

The meeting between Juventus and Chelsea also touched upon other players. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevor Chalobah were reportedly discussed as Chelsea aims to trim their squad for the upcoming campaign. Inter Milan has shown interest in Chalobah as they search for a replacement for Milan Skriniar, who is set to join Paris Saint-Germain. AC Milan has shown interest in Loftus-Cheek, adding another layer of complexity to the potential transfers involving these players. With Pulisic in the mix, a transfer battle among four of Italy's main clubs could unfold.

Christian Pulisic's future remains uncertain, and no concrete destination has been confirmed for the talented winger. Bayern Munich has also shown interest in signing Dusan Vlahovic, which could impact Pulisic's proposed move to Juventus should Vlahovic join the Bavarian club. As negotiations progress and the transfer market unfolds, it remains to be seen where Pulisic will find himself next season and which club will secure his services.