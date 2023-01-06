By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Alabama football senior safety Jordan Battle hyped up the team’s secondary days after he declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, 247Sports Alabama beat writer Charlie Potter wrote in a Friday article.

“I think they’re gonna be great,” Battle said before the Sugar Bowl. “Probably just as great as every other defense is, every other DB corps has been. They’ve got great guys coming in, great guys that are there now. I feel like Kool-Aid’s gonna step into that leader role, as well. Obviously, we have Kristian Story going to step in. DeVonta Smith as a safety. Malachi Moore, of course, is a veteran. He’s gonna be a great leadership guy for the next year.

“We’re looking forward to next year. They’re gonna be great.”

Battle highlighted Alabama football junior safety Malachi Moore, who earned 31 total tackles and five pass deflections in 2022, as a potential significant contributor to the 2023 Crimson Tide.

“Malachi’s a great guy, a great cover guy, a great guy in the run,” Battle said. “He tackles well. He covers well. He’s smart and knows the defense in and out.”

Both Jordan Battle and junior quarterback Eli Ricks declared for the 2023 NFL draft on Tuesday, taking a combined 82 total tackles, two pass deflections and one interception with them.

“I am excited to continue my journey and have decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft,” Ricks said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I appreciate the opportunity to further my education and to play on a stage that allowed me to display my God given talents. The relationships that I made with the staff and my teammates will last a lifetime. My journey started at LSU and everything that I learned there will forever be with me.”

Junior running back Trey Sanders committed to the TCU Horned Frogs after rushing for 80 yards and one touchdown on 14 attempts for the Crimson Tide last season.