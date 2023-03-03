The NFL Combine regularly provides an opportunity for draft-eligible players to display some of their skills and open the eyes of general managers, coaches and scouts. Michigan defensive back DJ Turner II was able to do just that when he blasted down the sideline and ran a 4.28 in the 40-yard dash.

A 40-time may not be the best indicator of ability for all defensive backs, but it does demonstrate that if a player has his technique down, he will be able to stay with the fastest receivers on long plays. Turner is not considered to be a first-round pick at this point, but his remarkable 40 time can only help his draft status.

Turner is a smaller cornerback, coming in at 5-9 and 181 pounds, but he has played against some of the best receivers in college football and done a solid job in the competition. Turner has battled Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Quentin Johnston, and knowing that has covered the best receivers at the college level should only increase his confidence.

Turner has the speed to cover the fastest receivers on long plays but he also has the quickness to deal with receivers in the short area. Bigger receivers are going to give him problems on short- and medium-range plays, especially if they get inside him in their first couple of steps.

DJ Turner has excellent understanding of the position, and he knows how to bait quarterbacks into making throws that could turn into deflected passes or potential turnovers. His best position at the NFL level may be covering receivers from the slot position