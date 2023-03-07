The NFL Combine has officially passed, which means the attention is now on the 2023 NFL Draft. The future of the league hopes to hear its name announced in Kansas City, Missouri in late April. One of those talents who might not need to wait too long for that to happen is Myles Murphy.

In 2022, the defensive end recorded 40 total tackles with 22 being solo with the Clemson Tigers. He also had two pass breakups and a forced fumble. Most importantly, he had 6.5 sacks across 13 games.

For his performance, Murphy earned First-Team All-ACC honors. This marked the second year in a row that he received all-conference recognition, earning a second-team nod in 2021.

For his career, he totaled 115 tackles with 61 being solo, five passes defended, five forced fumbles and 17.5 sacks. He helped the Tigers reach two ACC titles in three seasons, including a College Football Playoff appearance in 2020.

Many consider Murphy to be one of the best defenders of this class, so he could be off the board within the top 10 picks. With that being said, here are the three best destinations for Myles Murphy in the 2023 NFL Draft.

One team that should consider going defense in the draft is the Atlanta Falcons. They currently hold the No. 8 pick, so they have a real shot at selecting Murphy.

They mainly have Grady Jarrett, Ta’Quon Graham and Timothy Horne under contract on the defensive line. The problem is that Graham is coming off an injury that limited him to just 11 games this past season. Horne just completed his rookie campaign in the NFL, so there is not much experience besides Jarrett.

The Falcons’ defense finished in the bottom 10 in rushing yards, passing yards and passing touchdowns. They also only had the No. 23 scoring defense in the league, allowing 22.7 points per contest. Eight of their 10 losses were one-score games, which means that perhaps one extra piece on defense could have made a big difference.

Murphy could instantly join the starting lineup. In Atlanta, he could become one of the anchors of the defensive line right away, which can boost his confidence as he transitions to the NFL.

Although the Falcons still need to address the quarterback situation now that they waived Marcus Mariota, it would be difficult to pass on a player like Murphy.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Thanks to a trade with the Denver Broncos, the Seattle Seahawks have the No. 5 pick despite making the playoffs this past season. Now that they have reportedly re-signed Geno Smith to a long-term deal, they could focus on other areas. One of them is certainly the defensive unit.

In 2022, the Seahawks allowed 2,554 rushing yards, the third-worst mark in the league. Their 21 touchdowns allowed on the ground were also in the bottom five in the NFL.

With many defensive linemen hitting free agency in 2023, including starter Poona Ford, Seattle could use the No. 5 pick to fill some potential holes. While there is a chance the Seahawks trade down on draft night, Myles Murphy should still be in consideration if they stay within the top 10.

The Clemson product could learn under head coach Pete Carroll, who was a defensive coordinator for many years before landing the job in Seattle in 2010. Also, since they are already a playoff-quality team, the Seahawks could provide Murphy with the opportunity to compete for big things in his first year in the league. That way, instead of being in the middle of a rebuilding phase, he would likely have postseason experience under his belt despite his young age.

Finally, another possible destination for Murphy is the Detroit Lions. They currently hold the No. 6 pick due to a trade with the Los Angeles Rams that involved Matthew Stafford.

Despite the promising second half of the season, some areas still need some improvement. Both their passing and rushing defenses finished in the bottom five in yards allowed. As a whole, the 25.1 points allowed per game was the fourth-worst in the NFL.

Still, the Lions were just one win away from making it to the playoffs. Adding a defender like Myles Murphy could be the final piece for Dan Campbell’s puzzle.

Additionally, if he joins the Lions, Murphy would play alongside Aidan Hutchinson. As two youngsters, they would likely play a big part in the team’s future. With the duo, Detroit’s defense would take a step forward in 2023, which could end up resulting in its first postseason appearance after six years.

All things considered, Detroit at No. 6 is likely the best destination for Myles Murphy in the 2023 NFL Draft. He would join a young defensive core and also potentially be in the playoffs in the early years of his career. He would increase his value and perhaps gain even more attention than he would elsewhere.