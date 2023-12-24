Bengals QB Jake Browning did not mince words in describing what went wrong vs. Pittsburgh.

The Cincinnati Bengals got a big passing game from Jake Browning on Saturday night, but it was also a game in which he threw the ball to the other team three times, costing the Bengals dearly in the process.

Following the game a Joe Burrow backfield mate and longtime star Joe Mixon shared his thoughts on the Browning qualities he wishes the rest of the Bengals had. Veteran CB Mike Hilton shared his thoughts on Browning as well.

Browning himself also chimed in after the game, sharing thoughts on how things went and what went wrong in a blowout 34-11 road loss to their longtime tormentors in the AFC North.

Browning Speaks Out

Browning said he has “got to do better” after the loss.

He and the rest of the Bengals' offense failed to capitalize on key opportunities which led to a Steelers win. The Steelers now hold the tiebreaker over Cincinnati in a jam-packed AFC playoff race.

“They kicked our ass and I made some dumb decisions with the ball in my hand and I’ve got to do better” Jake Browning pic.twitter.com/iK23J0yCUY — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 24, 2023

Steelers Loss Will Haunt Bengals

Both the Steelers and the Bengals now have an 8-7 record on the season but the Steel City contingent holds the tiebreaker over coach Zac Taylor's team from The Queen City.

The Bengals are hoping for improved play across the board in their next game, a matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs on the road next week.