Cam Ward is placing his focus on being the most effective player on the football field for the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans picked Ward with the first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, believing in his talent that he showcased in his last collegiate season with the Miami Hurricanes. He had the program become a powerhouse, racking up spectacular performances while earning multiple awards across the board.

Tennessee is progressing with its minicamps as Ward adapts to his new surroundings as a professional player. What he said about his approach to his rookie season clearly expresses his mindset and work ethic going into the 2025 campaign.

“Work out, stay in the playbook and throw the f*** out the ball,” Ward said.

It didn't take long for fans to react to his statement, being happy with his approach to the Titans' minicamp. Here are some of their reactions.

“I got a feeling he gon be a star,” one fan said.

“Dude is HIM 🔥,” another exclaimed.

“Bro about to be the best Titans QB since McNair,” one claimed.

“So glad he's our quarterback 🔥💙⚔️,” one commented.

“Seems like a good guy, hoping he succeeds,” a fan said.

What's next for Cam Ward, Titans

It's undeniable that Cam Ward won't take his opportunity for granted, looking to reach his ceiling with the Titans.

Ward was explosive in his final collegiate season with the Hurricanes in 2024. He went 10-3 in his 13 starts, showing why he deserved to be the first pick of the draft. The quarterback completed 305 passes for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was also active on the ground, making 60 rushes for 204 yards and four touchdowns.

Ward was named the ACC Player of the Year, voted the Davey O'Brien and Manning Award winner as the top college football quarterback, and finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting. Despite his efforts, he couldn't take Miami to the College Football Playoffs as they settled for the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl. Nonetheless, he did all he needed to do to prepare himself for the NFL, which the Titans will take full advantage of.

Tennessee will look to return to playoff contention for the first time since 2021. They went 3-14 in the 2024 season, finishing at the bottom of the AFC South Division standings.

The Titans' season-opener will take place on the road. They face the Denver Broncos on Sept. 7 at 4:05 p.m. ET.