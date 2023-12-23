The Bengals are confident in Jake Browning.

How are the Cincinnati Bengals doing this? After Joe Burrow was ruled out for the season with a wrist injury, Cincy was supposed to be dead. Losing your star quarterback is usually a death blow to a team, no matter your weapons. However, with Jake Browning at the helm, the team has won three straight games.

Because of that, the Bengals are in firm control of their playoff destiny. A playoff berth is still in sight thanks to the Wild Card round. There's still doubts from the outside about Cincinnati's chances. However, it seems like the team is fully on board the Jake Browning train based on Orlando Brown Jr's comments, per Tyler Dunne.

“Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., profiled here, chose Cincinnati to chase another ring and believes that’s still the realistic goal — “absolutely,” he adds without hesitation. “Sky’s the limit, bro,” Brown says. “We can do anything we f–king want to do.””

Veteran Bengals CB Mike Hilton also shared the same sentiments.

“From top to bottom,” Hilton says, “we have a Super Bowl roster. We took it to heart. Obviously, outside this locker room, everybody thinks we’re nothing without Joe, but people don’t realize there are 52 other guys that helped this team get to where they are. We all contribute in different type of ways, but we all also know we have the confidence to finish the season out the way we’re supposed to.”

Bengals finding a way to win games

How are the Bengals winning with Browning at the helm? Well, they've schemed up an offense that allows Browning to manage the game well. He's calm in the pocket and is able to make the right reads on offense, and he can also adjust pretty well on the fly when needed. Add to that a healthy dose of designed runs and the overall talent of the Bengals' offense, and you have a recipe for success.

Jake Browning has completely earned the Bengals' trust this season. The way he's handled the pressure of taking a Super Bowl contender is commendable. They might not be able to go all the way to the promised land, but this team will not go down without a fight. A win over the Steelers on Sunday will cement their position in the crowded AFC Wild Card picture.