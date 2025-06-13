Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll's latest comments about Ashton Jeanty will have fantasy managers be nervous going into the 2025 season.

The Raiders selected Jeanty with the sixth pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. He wowed crowds, both home and opposing, with his incredible skillset as a running back. He broke multiple records throughout the 2024 season with the Boise State Broncos, making Las Vegas' decision to draft him a perfect one.

However, it seems that Carroll will not rush himself into giving Jeanty all the reps in the running back rotation. Matter of fact, he will value having balance at that position instead of having one player monopolize it.

“I love having multiple guys play,” Carroll told reporters Thursday at the conclusion of the team's mandatory minicamp. “I'm not relying on one guy, you know.”

What's next for Ashton Jeanty, Raiders

Of course, it doesn't mean that Pete Carroll will not turn to Ashton Jeanty for a lot of offensive snaps. From what the running back showed, there would be no reason not to.

Jeanty was incredibly dominant throughout the 2024 season for Boise State. He played in all 14 games, making 374 rushes for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was also active in the pass game, making 23 receptions for 138 yards and a score.

It was an all-time season for Jeanty, winning multiple awards for his historic efforts. He finished the season second in rushing touchdowns and total scoring. Jeanty was given first-team All-Mountain West honors, as well as being named the conference's Offensive Player of the Year. He also won the Maxwell Award, Doak Walker Award, Bobby Bowden Trophy, and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award while being the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy behind Travis Hunter.

Jeanty enjoyed a remarkable collegiate career with Boise State, looking to bring his success over to the pros. That is something the Raiders will have plenty of fun with, though it is clear that they will be patient in helping him make the complete transition.

Las Vegas will look to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. They went 4-13 throughout 2024, finishing at the bottom of the AFC West Division standings.

The Raiders will begin their 2025 season on the road. They face the New England Patriots on Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.