Cincinnati Bengals fans are hoping to see any sign that star quarterback Joe Burrow's calf injury is feeling better. Burrow, who suffered a strained calf four days ago on a non-contact play, provided fans with a glimmer of hope in his latest sighting at training camp on Monday. Burrow, who was spotted with a compression sleeve on his calf, “generally looked normal walking around”, per Paul Dehner Jr of The Athletic.

While Dehner Jr added that this wasn't necessarily out of the ordinary, it's still great news for Bengals fans to hear that Burrow isn't having too much trouble walking with the calf injury.

After all, these same fans were fearing that they had lost their franchise signal-caller, potentially for the year, just four days ago. Now, small victories are being counted in Burrow's ability to move around on the calf.

Such is the importance of the star QB, who has thrown for 11,774 yards and 82 touchdowns while leading the Bengals to a Super Bowl berth and an AFC Championship Game in just three seasons in the league.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Burrow's recovery will take “several weeks”, refusing to elaborate any more than that.

While Burrow likely wasn't going to take a snap in the preseason anyway, the Bengals made even less likely that he would when they signed former Miami Dolphins and XFL QB Reid Sinnett over the weekend.

The likes of Trevor Siemian, Jake Browning and Sinnett figure to handle the remainder of the training camp and preseason reps.

In the meantime, Burrow will continue to rest the calf- and the Bengals will continue to work on a contract extension for their most important player.