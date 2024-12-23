As many quarterbacks do, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got his offensive line Christmas gifts, and the story of what they wanted, and what he ended up getting them is a funny one.

Burrow said that his offensive line wanted guns as their holiday gift, but he turned that down and opted for swords instead, according to Ben Baby. One can only ask if Burrow said “you'll shoot your eye out” in response to the request, in reference to the movie A Christmas Story. Burrow might be Superman for the Bengals on the field, but he was mindful when it came to gift giving.

Bengals look to carry good vibes and make miracle playoff run

The NFL is set to have games take place on Christmas Day this season, but the Bengals are not featured in any of those matchups, so the offensive line will have a chance on that day to enjoy the gifts they received before a massive game against the Denver Broncos this coming Saturday.

The Bengals need to win that game to keep playoff hopes alive. Cincinnati is at 7-8 on the season, while Denver is at 9-6 overall. Beating the Broncos would mean that the Bengals would be 8-8 and have the tiebreaker at the end of the season. For that to be relevant, Cincinnati needs Denver to lose in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In addition to this, the Bengals need the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts to lose at least one game in the final two weeks. The Dolphins have road games against the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, while the Colts have games against the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars in the final two weeks.

It is slim odds that the Bengals get all of those things to go their way in the final two weeks of the season. All they can do is win their final two games against the Broncos and Steelers, and then hope for a late Christmas Miracle in the final two weeks.