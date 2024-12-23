Joe Burrow came into Sunday’s game with a career-high 36 touchdown passes in an impressive season for the Cincinnati Bengals. His 37th, however, was one of his most memorable. Burrow managed to throw a touchdown to Tee Higgins in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns, even as he was falling to the ground.

Tee Higgins praising Joe Burrow after his incredible pass

After the game, Higgins praised his star quarterback, drawing a comparison to a well-known superhero. He said, “Forget the Batmobile. That m*********** flying now. He’s Superman.” This statement was shared by Jay Morrison on X (formerly Twitter).

Burrow stumbled over center Ted Karras as the pocket collapsed on first-and-goal, seemingly set to be brought down for a loss. However, he managed to find Higgins, releasing the ball just in time. Higgins hauled in the pass for a touchdown, giving the Bengals a 7-0 lead.

The Bengals star quarterback’s knees hit the turf before releasing the ball, prompting a review by officials. However, it didn’t affect the outcome. Since he tripped over a teammate and wasn't touched by a defender as he fell, the play would not have been ruled down regardless. Officials confirmed the touchdown, giving the Bengals an early lead.

Burrow is having a season that could be MVP-worthy if the Bengals were more competitive. Heading into Sunday, he had completed 68.5% of his passes, averaging an NFL-best 284.1 yards per game, with 36 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Joe Burrow's historic season with the Bengals

The 28-year-old threw his 37th touchdown pass to Higgins, tying him with Lamar Jackson for the NFL lead. In the second quarter, he added his 38th touchdown to Andrei Iosivas, extending the Bengals' lead to 14-0 and claiming the lead in passing touchdowns. Cincinnati went on to win 24-6.

If Burrow continues his current form, anything is within reach. With 4,229 yards and 39 touchdowns, he's set a new Cincinnati franchise record for most touchdown passes in a season, surpassing his previous mark of 35.

Burrow surpassed 4,000 passing yards this season on the Bengals' first offensive drive. He now has accomplished this feat three times (2021, 2022, 2024), the most in franchise history. Carson Palmer (2006, 2007) and Andy Dalton (2013, 2016) each did it twice during their careers in Cincinnati.

The Bengals star became just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to record at least 4,000 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes in three of his first five seasons, joining the ranks of Dan Marino, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen.

He also made NFL history as the first quarterback to throw for 250+ yards and 3+ touchdowns in seven consecutive games. Burrow entered Sunday tied with Tom Brady as one of only two quarterbacks to achieve those numbers in six straight games.The Bengals are 7-8 and face a difficult path to reach the playoffs, but Burrow continues to shine, delivering one of the best seasons of his career.