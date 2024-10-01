The Cincinnati Bengals desperately needed a win on Sunday. Cincinnati took on Carolina and got its first win of the season, advancing to a record of 1-3. The Bengals are still alive in the AFC North, but they will have to continue winning and playing good complementary football.

Bengals running back Chase Brown had a gross conclusion to Sunday's victory. The NFLPA is reviewing an incident where a fan appeared to pour a drink on Brown from the stands.

Brown explains what happened to ESPN's Ben Baby.

“I was walking in [and] I felt the liquid or whatever, and then when I saw the video back, I'm like, ‘Damn, that's really what happened,'” Brown said. Brown was on his way to celebrate in the locker room when the incident occurred.

Ted Karras, the team's lead player representative at the NFLPA, condemned the fan for their behavior.

“That was ridiculous,” Karras told ESPN on Monday about what happened to Brown in Carolina. “We can't have that. That's endangering of players.”

Fans who are found responsible for unruly conduct at NFL games can be subject to a variety of punishments, which include a potential lifetime ban. However, there is no guarantee that the league will be able to identify the individual.

“We'll see if we can identify the person and then we'll go from there,” Michael Thomas, player director within the NFLPA, told ESPN on Monday. “But that should never happen to a player.”

Brown has one simple message to all NFL fans related to this incident. “Please don't pour drinks on us,” Brown said. “I mean, nobody wants that.”

Chase Brown has career day as Bengals coast past Panthers for first win of 2024 season

Chase Brown had the best game of his young career.

Brown led the Bengals in rushing, logging 15 carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns. He also hauled in two receptions for 12 yards. Brown split carries with starter Zack Moss, who had 15 carries for 51 yards.

The Bengals are clearly making an effort to get Chase Brown more involved on offense.

Brown shared his perspective on the performance in the locker room after the win.

“I'm just doing my job,” Brown said. “I'm a running back, I want the ball. Hand it off to me, throw it to me, I'm confident in my ability.”

The Bengals may have a two-headed monster on their hands with Moss and Brown in the backfield. Both backs are able to do a little bit of everything, which is great because it keeps defenses from keying in on one player for a certain role.

Cincinnati will look to build a winning streak in Week 5. The Bengals will host the Ravens in an important early-season divisional matchup.