The Cincinnati Bengals had been frustrated after losing the first three games of the season. While many look at the Bengals as the team that has the best chance to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC superiority, head coach Zac Taylor's team had fallen short in the early season. The Bengals suffered losses to the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders.

That changed in Week 4 as the Bengals defeated the Carolina Panthers 34-24 and earned their first victory of the season. Running back Chase Brown was instrumental in the triumph by running for 80 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, he was forced endure the indignity of having a Carolina fan dump a drink on him as he left the field.

“I'm just doing my job,” Brown said. “I'm a running back, I want the ball. Hand it off to me, throw it to me, I'm confident in my ability.”

It was the first two-TD game of Brown's career.

The Bengals clearly needed the win after the poor start, and the Cincinnati offense was in solid form. Quarterback Joe Burrow appeared to be back in form as he completed 22 of 31 passes for 232 yards. He threw 2 TD passes and 1 interception. One of his touchdown passes was a spectacular 63-yard catch and run by Ja'Marr Chase. The talented receiver caught 3 passes for 85 yards and showed off his run-after-the-catch skills.

Brown had 15 carries for 80 yards and his touchdowns came on a three-yard run to open the scoring in the first quarter and a one-yard score at the start of the third quarter.

Bengals had to avoid an 0-4 getaway

The 1992 San Diego Chargers are the only team in the modern era to make the playoffs with an 0-4 start to the season.

“We knew we had to come and get one,” Burrow said after the game, per the Associated Press. “There was really no other option than to figure out how to win this game and we got it done.”

One of the keys to the game for the Bengals was the re-emergence of their running game in the second half. Led by Brown and Zack Moss, the Bengals gained 130 rushing yards in the third and fourth quarters.

Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton tried to keep the home team in the game. Dalton completed 25 of 40 passes for 220 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Dalton got a big assists from running back Chuba Hubbard. He gave the Panthers a very effective ground game with 18 carries for 104 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Bengals will try to make it two wins in a row against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. The Panthers have lost three of their first four games. They will try to return to the win column at Chicago in Week 5.