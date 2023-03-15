Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After trading for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers are now focusing on building out their offense. As they look to gain weapons for their eventual starting quarterback, the Panthers have poached one of Joe Burrow’s targets from the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Panthers are expected to sign former Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. While the financials of the deal have not been released, Hurst is signing a three-year contract with Carolina, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler confirmed.

With the Panthers expected to go QB at No.1, adding Hurst gives Carolina a bit more of a spark on offense. The team was in clear need of receiving threats after dealing DJ Moore to the Bears. Hurst won’t be the downfield playmaker than Moore was, but he should give whoever is starting for the Panthers a crafty safety net.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hayden Hurst was originally a first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent two years in Baltimore and another two with the Atlanta Falcons before joining the Bengals last season. Over his entire five-year career, Hurst has caught 177 passes for 1,718 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Even with Moore, the Panthers’ offense ranked 29th overall, averaging 306.2 yards per game. Their passing attack also ranked 29th, as Carolina averaged 176.2 YPG through the air.

Hurst won’t suddenly come in and make the Panthers world beaters. However, he is a solid veteran receiving threat at the tight end position. Whoever ends up playing QB in Carolina will look to take a page from Joe Burrow and acclimate Hurst into the Panthers’ offense.