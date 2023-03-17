Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Cincinnati Bengals are now in need of a tight end after watching Hayden Hurst sign with the Carolina Panthers. In their quest to find Hurst’s replacement, the Bengals have begun looking at a former Las Vegas Raiders’ standout.

Cincinnati hosted Foster Moreau for a free agent visit, via Field Yates of ESPN. Moreau has spent the first four years of his NFL career playing for the Raiders.

During that time, Moreau was blocked by former Pro Bowler Darren Waller. However, he still appeared in 61 games, starting 34. He hasn’t appeared in less than 13 games throughout his NFL career. Moreau has caught 91 passes for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Hayden Hurst spent just one season with the Bengals. He caught 52 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns. Hurst didn’t get as much shine with Cincinnati having the trio of wide receivers they do, but he still played a pivotal role in the offense. With Hurst now in Carolina, the Bengals must find another tight end to help move the chains.

With Waller in town, Moreau never got a true opportunity to shine. However, he is still just 25-years-old and was a third-round draft pick back in 2019. Moreau even played with Joe Burrow at LSU during the 2018 season. The Bengals could view Moreau as a projectable tight end who already has strong connections to Burrow.

The Raiders could look to bring Foster Moreau back after trading Waller to the Giants. However, Cincinnati is ensuring that Las Vegas will have company. After losing Hurst, the Bengals could look to poach Moreau and add him to their already explosive offense.