After a down year in 2023, the Cincinnati Bengals are shaking things up in the NFL free agency period. Cincinnati has the quarterback position locked down with Joe Burrow. However, the Bengals have made a shocking roster decision on seven-year running back Joe Mixon.
Bengals release Joe Mixon in stunning NFL Free Agency move
Cincinnati is releasing Mixon from their roster, per NFL Insider Jordan Shultz. The 27-year-old Pro Bowler is coming off his fourth 1000-yard rushing season in 2023-24. However, the Bengals are going in another direction.
Mixon has been one of Cincinnati's greatest offensive weapons since the team drafted him in 2017. From day one, Mixon showed great promise. He leapt from 625 yards and 4 touchdowns during his rookie year to 1,168 yards and 8 TDs in his second.
The former Oklahoma Sooner later saw his best season come in 2021. Mixon rushed for 1,205 yards and 13 TDs in 16 games played. In addition, he earned his first and lone Pro Bowl selection. Ironically, Mixon's best year was the same year the Bengals advanced to Super Bowl 56.
Of course, Mixon has had tremendous help from star quarterback Joe Burrow. Unfortunately, Burrow dealt with injury woes during the 23-24 season, which explains Cincinnati's lackluster showing. Nevertheless, Mixon played a career-high 17 games, amassing 1,034 rushing yards and nine TDs.
It is sad to see the talented RB leave, but his efforts throughout the years will not be forgotten. He was instrumental in the elevation of Cincinnati's offense.
The Bengals must have a grand plan to bring in a new running back, given their parting with Mixon. It will be interesting to see Cincinnati's next move as the NFL free agency period heats up.