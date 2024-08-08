It has now happened for two straight years. Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff have seen yet another scuffle during practices. However, this time around it did not involve the Green Bay Packers or any other squad during joint practices. Instead, it was between defensive menace Logan Wilson and key Joe Burrow protector Ted Karras.

You read that right! The Bengals had to deal with another heated brawl at training camp. It apparently started when Logan Wilson shoved Ted Karras causing Joe Burrow's offensive lineman to go down. If that was not physical enough, the linebacker also proceeded to hit the big man on the head while he was down. Eventually, the rest of the Bengals offense started coming after Wilson, per Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media.

Thankfully, no one had gotten hurt amid the scuffle. Zac Taylor and the rest of the coaching staff managed to calm everyone down and proceed with practice.

Ted Karras' insights on the Bengals brawl

Obviously, training camps are often heated because of the weather and history of these players. Some may want a more physical drill while others are avoiding that type of situation. All of that got into both Karras and Wilson's heads during Bengals practice. Joe Burrow's lineman unveiled what started it all, via Russ Heltman of Sports Illustrated.

“A plan on the sideline, probably overly finished. He didn't like that. I didn't care. So, it was an intense practice. I don't think anyone was doing anything out of proportion. No one got hurt, which is always the most important thing when you're fighting and training camp. Would really be a stupid way to set us back this year. So I think it was an intense practice. And I think offense won,” he noted.

Karras played all 17 games for the Bengals last season. Throughout that time, he was the main man snapping the ball on 99% of their 1,076 snaps on offense. That number is a career-high for the Bengals center. Moreover, he only incurred one penalty in 2023. Clearly, he has learned a lot from protecting Tom Brady in the New England Patriots system and developed a veteran acumen.

Moreover, he also thinks that the Bengals are all just sick of each other's antics because of training camp.

“I think it speaks to we are probably sick of each other. Time to play someone else, which is perfect timing. The Bucs are coming to town Saturday night, it's gonna be awesome. Paycor's gonna be rockin'. It;s going to be a really cool environment. Really fun that football season is back and we get to taste of an NFL game here,” he concluded.