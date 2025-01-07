After the Cincinnati Bengals wrapped up a frustrating and disappointing season, no fault should be directed at Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense. Instead, it should fall on Cincinnati's defense, which was below-average in passing and rushing yards allowed.

Suboptimal production led to the Bengals firing defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. As Cincinnati navigates its offseason, there will be an emphasis on defense. Thankfully, some names have emerged in finding a new defensive coordinator: Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and New England Patriots defensive coordinator Demarcus Covington.

What are the resumes of the two new Bengals defensive coordinator candidates?

Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor clearly wants someone who can maximize the team's defense. That's why they're leaving no stone unturned in their search to fill the position.

“They get the most out of the players, certainly,” Taylor said. “And I think you got to understand our division that we play in. You're going to play six a year. That's going to dictate, really, where you end up at the end of the season.

“And so I think this division is different. I think when people come and they play all four teams in this division, they feel that immediately. And so you're certainly (going to) need a coordinator that has an understanding of that.”

With that in mind, will Patrick Graham and Demarcus Covington fit what Taylor and the Bengals seek?

Patrick Graham – Defensive Coordinator, Las Vegas Raiders

Patrick Graham has been the Raiders' defensive coordinator for the last three seasons and could be looking for a new opportunity. Before joining Las Vegas, Graham spent time with the Patriots, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, and Miami Dolphins. In addition to his time as defensive coordinator with the Raiders, he also served in the same position for the Giants and Dolphins.

Under Graham, Las Vegas finished 25th in points allowed last season. The Raiders also finished No. 15 in passing yards, No. 13 in rushing yards, and No. 21 in sacks. Despite the poor numbers, Graham has worked with top defensive minds like Brian Flores and Bill Belichick in his NFL career.

Demarcus Covington – Defensive Coordinator, New England Patriots

Demarcus Covington, meanwhile, has been with the Patriots since 2017. He just finished his first year as defensive coordinator in New England.

Before his stint as defensive coordinator, Covington started with the club as a coaching assistant before being promoted to outside linebackers coach in 2019. He was the defensive line coach from 2020-2023 under former head coach Bill Belichick before being promoted under former head coach Jerod Mayo last year.

While running the show for the Patriots, Covington's defense ranked 22nd in points allowed. However, New England ranked tenth in passing yards allowed but 23rd in rushing yards allowed. So, unlike Graham, Covington's defensive schemes provided a more rock-solid performance.