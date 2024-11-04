As the Cincinnati Bengals continue catching their stride on offense, they will have to figure out how to move forward without two key players. Veteran running back Zack Moss has been listed out indefinitely due to a neck injury, while tight end Erick All Jr. is done for the year with a torn ACL, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Moss and All Jr. have been effective for the Bengals throughout the season, so the news gives the Bengals a bit of a setback as to how they will plan for upcoming games.

After missing the Bengals' Week 9 outing against the Las Vegas Raiders, Moss looks to be in danger of heading to injured reserve, but head coach Zac Taylor will likely treat it as a week-to-week injury for the moment. All Jr. posted two big catches for 24 yards in Cincinnati's 41-24 victory against the Raiders last Sunday.

Bengals offense has strong showing in Week 9

While the 4-5 record doesn't do them justice, the Bengals offense has looked sharp, and Joe Burrow appears to have found a solid rhythm with his pass-catching weapons. One enormous takeaway from the Week 9 victory over the Raiders was the impressive performance from running back Chase Brown. The Year 2 playmaker made the most of his opportunity in Moss' absence, and Monday's report suggests that there will be many more explosive outings for Brown.

The Bengals have been trying to hash out who their true RB1 is since Joe Mixon left for the Houston Texans in the offseason. Brown was always the favorite to sneak up and snag a workhorse role in the offense, despite the talented Moss playing alongside him for the first half of the season. That's where the Bengals offense has looked its finest: Utilize one powerful ball carrier, and have a weapon that can easily open up chances for the elite passing attack.

Moss is certainly a tough loss, but it also cleans up questions about their identity moving forward. Brown has become an imposing threat for defenses, which looked to bring out the best of Burrow, JaMarr Chase and the rest of the pass catchers against the Raiders.