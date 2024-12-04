The Cincinnati Bengals have been on the struggle bus as of late, having dropped a recent home game to the Pittsburgh Steelers that dropped their 2024 record to a lowly 4-8. While they aren't eliminated from the playoff race just yet, the Bengals are sure on a trajectory for a second straight season watching the big dance from home.

To add insult to injury, the team recently got some rough news in the kicking department.

“Evan McPherson is expected to miss a few weeks with a groin injury, sources say,” reported Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter. “Not a season-ender or any surgery required but he will miss some time. The team worked out veteran options today.”

Apparently it didn't take long for the team to decide on its McPherson replacement.

“The winner of the #Bengals workout: Cade York,” reported Garafolo. “The former #Browns and #Commanders kicker is being added to Cincy’s practice squad, sources say. He’s in line to kick while Evan McPherson is sidelined.”

Evan McPherson has struggled a bit thus far in 2024-25 but has made some huge kicks for the Bengals throughout his tenure with the franchise, including knocking through not one but two separate game winning kicks as time expired during Cincinnati's 2022 playoff run to the Super Bowl.

The good news for the Bengals is that their schedule does lighten up a bit over the next few weeks, as the team's next three opponents all sit well below .500 on the season, albeit with two of those three games coming on the road.

In any case, the Bengals will next hit the field on Monday evening for a prime time road game vs the Dallas Cowboys from Jerryworld. That game is slated to kick off at 8:15 PM ET and will be carried nationally by ESPN.