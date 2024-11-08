When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to tie their Monday Night Football matchup versus the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs rather than attempt a two-point conversion, many fans castigated head coach Todd Bowles. The NFL-watching world appears to be a bit more split following Zac Taylor's choice to go for two with just under 40 seconds remaining in the Cincinnati Bengals' AFC North clash with the Baltimore Ravens.

The bold move did not work in his favor, as star quarterback Joe Burrow sailed a pass above tight end Tanner Hudson. There was a case to be made that two penalties occurred against the Bengals, but nothing was called. Flags have stayed in pockets on multiple last-play situations this year, so teams unfortunately have to be prepared for calls going against them with the game on the line.

Taylor went for the win, which was no sure thing given that the red-hot Lamar Jackson would have had an opportunity to lead a game-winning field goal drive even if Cincinnati converted. Plenty of people were baffled by this decision, with some even calling for Taylor's job.

The people react to Bengals' two-point conversion attempt

“Zac Taylor needs {to be} fired immediately,” one individual posted on X. “Going for 2 makes zero sense there.” Others thought the move conveyed fear. “I DONT CARE…going for 2 right there is so stupid,” a fan said. “No matter the outcome. The Bengals just let the whole world know that they are scared of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.”

There are a fair number of two-point conversion proponents, however. Multiple analysts and pundits vehemently stand by the notion that a visiting team, particularly one with a weak defense, should roll the dice near the end of regulation rather than enter an unpredictable overtime period.

“I respect the Bengals' decision to go for 2,” former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho posted. “On the road you go for 2, at home you play for overtime! Scared money don’t make no money!”

When assessing such a huge call, it can be easy to fall into the trap of results-oriented thinking. One analyst tried to dispel that type of approach. “Going for 2 was the right call,” Sam Monson said. “Sometimes the right call still loses.”

So much went wrong in Cincinnati's Thursday Night Football loss

While many can see the merit in trying to land a potentially fatal blow on Baltimore, the inability to get the ball to Ja'Marr Chase frustrated fans. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver posted a mind-blowing effort in the loss, amassing 264 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Joe Burrow is no scapegoat, though. He eclipsed 400 passing yards and tossed four TDs. The longtime duo did everything in their power to lift the Bengals to victory.

But lax defense in the second half, a momentum-changing turnover, questionable officiating late, and yes, the failed two-point conversion all contributed to another stinging defeat to their divisional foe. Dissecting Zac Taylor's thought-process, or commending it for that matter, will not get Cincinnati any closer to .500.

Though, it is crucial that the team figures out how to combat officiating obstacles and tight defense in case such a scenario presents itself again this season.

The Bengals (4-6) are firmly in desperation mode now and must start pulling out these thrilling yet excruciating nail-biters.