Joe Burrow is surely sporting both physical and mental wounds after the Cincinnati Bengals (4-6) suffered a crushing 35-34 road loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. The star quarterback was sacked three times and hit a bunch more, including on the failed two-point conversion attempt at the end of the game.

While falling over a Bengals offensive lineman, Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones connected with Burrow's facemask. The play happened after the QB's throw, which went over the head of Tanner Hudson, but rules analyst Terry McAulay thought a personal foul should have been called. He also believed a defensive holding penalty occurred in the end zone at the expense of tight end Mike Gesicki. Alas, Cincinnati did not get another chance to take the lead late. Burrow opted not to make excuses, however.

The Bengals QB speaks on the officiating in loss to Ravens

When asked about the multiple no-call late hits he absorbed in the game, including a thunderous one from former All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey that left him in visible pain, No. 9 offered a blunt response to the controversial officiating.

“You're not getting that call in that situation, for the most part,” Burrow said, per Joe Danneman of Fox19 Now, regarding the contact he sustained on his facemask on what turned out to be the Bengals' final offensive play of the game. He also touched on the other late hits he endured.

“I've never really gotten those calls,” the 2022 Pro Bowl selection said. “You don't expect to get those.” Joe Burrow is not pointing fingers at the men in stripes. He is focusing on what was in his control. Though, it feels silly to put the loss on his shoulders, particularly after the spectacular passing display he put on in M&T Bank Stadium.

Burrow completed 34-of-56 attempts for 428 yards and four touchdowns. Unfortunately for him and the Bengals, reigning MVP Lamar Jackson was also masterful (25-of-33 for 290 yards and four TDs). Mistakes and missed opportunities by the offense and defense prevents Burrow's big game, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's historic showing, from being properly spotlighted.

The franchise quarterback is not sulking, though. He has tasted enough of these devastating defeats to know how to handle them. For his sake, hopefully Burrow will not have to address another one when Cincinnati heads out West to face the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) in Week 11.