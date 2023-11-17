The Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl odds have plummeted to +15000 after Joe Burrow's season-ending wrist injury

The devastating season-ending wrist injury to Joe Burrow has all but ended the Super Bowl and playoff hopes for Cincinnati Bengals fans. Now, the oddsmakers are reflecting it as well.

Following the injury, the Bengals odds to win the Super Bowl dropped drastically from +1300 to +15000, a difference of over 13,000, per FanDuel Sportsbook. They went from being ranked in the top ten, to 19th in the NFL. As they sink to the bottom of the AFC North at 5-5 while all three other teams have winning records, it's unsurprising that Burrow's injury has the Bengals falling out of contention.

The Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins still have the top-5 best odds to win the Super Bowl with the Chiefs leading at +450 and Miami coming in fifth at +850. The Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks finish out the top ten with odds ranging from +1100 to +2900, via FanDuel. After the Seahawks in tenth, the odds drop significantly for the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers tied for 11th with +4800 odds.

Barring a shocking breakout performance, it's unlikely the Bengals odds will improve with quarterback Jake Browning now leading the charge. If Burrow was still in, the Bengals would have a shot at the Super Bowl as long as they made the playoffs, but even that wasn't guaranteed. After their slow start to the season, it was already going to be hard for the Bengals to make the playoffs in their division — even with Joe Burrow. With Burrow gone, the Bengals might have to focus on next year.