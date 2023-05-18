Former Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie did not have a huge impact on the team’s offense last year and he was released by the team at the end of the season before he signed a 1-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts. Despite that status, McKenzie had a notable explanation as to why the Bills were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals at home in the AFC divisional playoffs last year.

McKenzie explained that the Bengals had a far more decisive and cogent gameplan in the cold weather that played a key role during the snowy January game.

“The Bengals ran basic routes, maybe we should’ve did that, ran basic routes,” McKenzie explained. “Like out routes, go balls, you know, instead of running routes that you have to be going lateral or coming back to the football, or turning and running curls and things like that. If we were in a dome it would have been a totally different game.”

McKenzie was critical of his former team, saying that the Bills had a gameplan that would have been a better fit for a team playing in a domed stadium. The Bills should have been used to playing in winter weather conditions, considering their home environment is in upstate New York.

Isaiah McKenzie caught 2 passes for 10 yards in the postseason loss to the Bengals. He caught 42 passes from strong-armed Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the season for 423 yards and 4 touchdowns during the regular season.

McKenzie was originally a 5th-round draft choice of the Denver Broncos in 2017. He spent the last 5 seasons with the Bills.