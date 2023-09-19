Things have taken a turn for the worse for the 0-2 Cincinnati Bengals heading into their Week 3 showdown with the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Joe Burrow's status remains uncertain after he re-injured his right calf against the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend. Back in July, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suggested Burrow sit out the first few weeks of the regular season. That way, Burrow could've recovered fully from his strained right calf.

Unfortunately, the Bengals decided to play Joe Burrow and now they're in a bind. Chase wished Cincinnati sat Burrow to start the regular season, per ESPN's Ben Baby.

“I wish we would have did that (from the) jump. But live and learn,” Ja'Marr chase said.

Two minutes with Ja'Marr Chase on his usage, patience, Joe Burrow and wanting more go-balls. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/ZS1Iqw3eTq — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 18, 2023

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Burrow's status for the Monday Night Football showdown against the Rams remains uncertain. His decision to rest Burrow for a week or two will hinge on the advice of the Bengals' team physicians.

Joe Burrow apparently re-aggravated his right calf injury after throwing a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins on Sunday. Burrow treated the calf with a massage gun on the Bengals' sideline shortly afterward.

Burrow sat out six weeks of training camp after he injured his right calf muscle. Taylor thought the worst was behind them until that fateful possession in Cincinnati's 27-24 loss to the Ravens.

The Bengals also got off to an 0-2 start last season. Nevertheless, they regrouped and eventually clinched the AFC North division. Not only that, but they also reached the AFC Championship Game for the second straight year.

It's a different story this time around, however. Joe Burrow is limping and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase wished the Bengals heeded his advice two months ago.