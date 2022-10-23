Ja’Marr Chase limps off field with concerning injury vs. Falcons

Cincinnati Bengals superstar Ja’Marr Chase limped to the sideline with an injury late in the first half of his team’s Week 7 tilt with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was running a go route deep down the field when he suddenly came up lame, sparking extra worry among on-lookers because he took no contact on the play.

Here's the injury to Ja'Marr Chasepic.twitter.com/8IDDCIUIrH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 23, 2022

Chase was limited in practice throughout the week due to a hip injury. Though the Bengals have yet to comment since he left the field on Sunday, Chase’s discomfort could certainly be related to his hip.

Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense were dominant in the first half against Atlanta, heading into the locker room up 28-17. Burrow threw for a whopping 345 yards and three scores before intermission, with Chase accounting for five catches, 112 yards and two scores. He eclipsed 2,000 career receiving yards before going down with injury, too.

The apparent re-aggravation of Chase’s injury occurred just before halftime, causing him not to miss a play. Fortunately for Cincinnati, he emerged from the locker room running with his helmet in hand, ready to re-enter the game, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

Ja’Marr Chase walking out, helmet in hand as the Bengals come out of the tunnel for the second half.

The Bengals entered Week 7 at 3-3, tied with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North.