In recent weeks, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has found himself at the center of trade speculation. With many thinking that the young wide receiver could be looking for a major contract extension, some believe that a trade could be in his future.

On Friday, Higgins took to Twitter to seemingly put these trade rumors to rest.

“Here y’all go😂” wrote the soon-to-be fourth-year wide receiver.

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Higgins has been a key playmaker in the Bengals offense.

Throughout his three seasons, Higgins has taken the field in 46 regular season games. In total, he has recorded 215 receptions for 3,028 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

Tee Higgins has also been a playmaker in each of the Bengals postseason runs. Over seven career playoff games, he has recorded 31 receptions for 457 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

With Higgins entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, he is now in line for an extension. Due to him not being a first-round pick, there is no fifth-year option for the Bengals to pick up. In turn, he will now be an unrestricted free agent following the 2023 season unless the two sides reach a new deal.

The Bengals offense will be tasked with a difficult decision when looking at what to do with Higgins. With the team having several others pay in the near future, including Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, Higgins could be the odd man out.

But based on his tweet, he has no plans of leaving anytime soon.