The San Francisco 49ers are in a tough home battle against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 49ers enter halftime down 14-10 after the Bengals' early offensive push. Meanwhile, San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey is toying with NFL history. The 27-year-old has 17 consecutive games with a rushing touchdown, which ties a legendary NFL record.

Christian McCaffrey ties NFL record for most games with a consecutive rushing TD

Lenny More holds the current record. The former Baltimore Ravens RB went 18 games straight with a rushing TD. After tying the record, Christian McCaffrey has a chance to bypass the NFL legend in Week 9.

McCaffrey is having an MVP-caliber season. He came into the Bengals matchup with 598 rushing yards (1st in the NFL, per ESPN) and eight touchdowns on 125 carries. One of McCaffrey's golden performances came from Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals. He had three rushing TDs to go with one receiving TD.

In addition to tying an NFL record, McCaffrey has helped his team to a winning record as the 49ers sit at 1st in the NFC East. He makes things easier for Brock Purdy and SF's loaded offense.

Purdy helps keep opposing defenses honest with his incredible passing attack. He has a QBR of 75.7, which ranks 3rd in the league. He, George Kittle, and the rest of the offense help make way for McCaffrey's dominant running game.

Cincinnati is attempting to spoil the SF back's historic day. The Bengals have a close lead in the third quarter after Joe Burrow's passing spree.

The Niners want the win to further solidify themselves at the top of the conference. Of course, Christian McCaffrey is one to watch as the young RB continues to flirt with greatness.