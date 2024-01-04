Will the Bengals be able to re-sign Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd?

The Cincinnati Bengals' season is going to be over after the final seconds of their game against the Cleveland Browns die out. It was a struggle and injury-riddled season that meant they lost Joe Burrow. This meant that they could not prove why it was worth staying for some individuals on the team who were bound to try NFL Free Agency. Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins are just some names who might be walking out which meant Ja'Marr Chase had to disclose his feelings, via Paul Dehner of The Athletic.

“They know I want them. They know what I want. End of the day, it’s what they want. I won’t hold anybody back from what they want. Let them be the greatest they can be. I support everything they do,” Ja'Marr Chase said about the guys who are about to hit NFL Free Agency.

The Bengals could have extended their season. But, massive losses to their rival Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers knocked them out of contention. They will now try to focus on their last game with the Browns. Then, recalibrate their rotations and schemes such that they fit the Joe Burrow-led squad again.

However, all of these do not remove the fact that the Bengals receiver would miss Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, “Lot of memories. A lot of laughs. Just a lot of bonding going on with those guys. Something I can’t explain, that’s how much fun we always have.”

The Bengals' front office has their work cut out for them in the offseason. They can make sure that their squad stays intact for years to come.