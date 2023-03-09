The Cincinnati Bengals could be dealing with another offseason controversy, this time involving star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase’s ex-girlfriend, Ambar Nicole, recently posted messages via Instagram Stories, threatening to “end” the wideout’s career.

“Now Mr .Chase you have some skeletons in your closet,” Nicole wrote in a now-deleted post (h/t JPAFootball). “I know the real you. stop dodging the courts and responsibility. You know yourself I have multiple videos that will end your career in one post. I’ll have my attorney at the bengals facility in 2.5 seconds. You know wassup.”

Ja’Marr Chase could be forced to respond to the accusations hurled at him by Nicole. This could turn into a massive distraction this offseason not only for Chase but for the Bengals, who, not long ago, also received news that Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon had police showing up at his house to investigate reports of shots fired at teenagers.

As a player, there is no denying that Ja’Marr Chase is one of the most electric performers in the NFL. The Bengals’ offense largely relies on what he could do with the ball downfield. Off the field, Chase should avoid anything that could endanger the fruits of his football success.

Chase, who signed a four-year $30.8 million contract with Cincinnati back in 2021, recorded 1,046 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 87 receptions across 12 games in 2022.

The Bengals finished the 2022 NFL regular season with a 12-4 record. They made the playoffs but were eliminated in the AFC Championship Game by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who eventually won the Super Bowl.