Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for their defense of the AFC crown. One of the biggest pieces of last season’s puzzle was star safety Jessie Bates, who has thus far been away from the team as training camp and preseason are underway.

Jessie Bates was designated as the Bengals’ franchise tag player, which came directly against his wishes last season. That’s led to a growing tension between both sides and a lengthy holdout by Bates from actually acknowledging the franchise tag with pen and paper. But with contract negotiations at a standstill and the season just around the corner, it appears as though the safety is blinking first as is ready to get his focus back on football.

According to Bengals beat reporter Kelsey Conway, Jessie Bates entered team premises on Tuesday morning with the complete intention to get back into game shape ahead of Week One.

“Breaking news: #Bengals safety Jessie Bates, after not reporting for training camp at the start due to failed contract negotiations, is back in the team building, a source tells me This comes a day before the team starts practices against the Rams,” said Conway.

Jessie Bates has missed the entirety of Bengals training camp thus far but still has couple of weeks to be fully prepared for the start of the NFL season. Joe Burrow and co. have unfinished business as they’ll be out to prove that last season’s run to the Super Bowl was no mere fluke.