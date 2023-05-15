Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Joe Burrow has emerged as one of the most talented and popular quarterbacks in the NFL over the past couple of seasons. Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl two years ago, and enjoyed a strong campaign this past season. Burrow is already going viral during the offseason amid the Bengals’ workout program. The QB was spotted in a headband which set Twitter on fire, per the Bengals’ Twitter account.

“Headband Joe: Unlocked.”

Twitter users wasted no time sharing hilarious reactions to the video.

“Headband Joe Burrow might go for MVP this season,” FanDuel shared.

“You mean Uncle RICO!!!” BwcDeals wrote.

“Super bowl ring confirmed,” another user shared.

One fan was just excited to see Burrow offseason content.

JOE BURROW CONTENT JOE BURROW CONTENT JOE BURROW CONTENT JOE BURROW CONTENT JOE BURROW CONTENT JOE BURROW CONTENT JOE BURROW CONTENT JOE BURROW CONTENT JOE BURROW CONTENT pic.twitter.com/XYGbxKSmk8 — Not Jake 🥷🏻 (@CincyHub) May 15, 2023

The 26-year old is looking to lead the Bengals back to the Super Bowl during the 2023-24 season. Cincinnati features enough talent to win the AFC North, but reaching the Super Bowl in the loaded AFC Conference will prove to be a challenge. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have their sights set on repeating, while the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and a number of other teams will pose legitimate threats.

Nevertheless, Joe Burrow is currently focused on preparing for the year. The Bengals project to be an exciting team to follow once again in the upcoming ’23 campaign. They’ve made some interesting moves during the offseason and should have a good opportunity to make another deep run next year.

Burrow may also be ready to take the next step forward and make his case for winning the MVP award. He drew some consideration this past year, but Mahomes ultimately won the award. It will be intriguing to see how Burrow and the Bengals fare in 2023.