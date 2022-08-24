Joe Burrow drops major status update as he returns from appendectomy

The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for another hopeful Super Bowl run in the 2022 season, but they were dealt a scare in training camp, with star quarterback Joe Burrow undergoing a sudden appendectomy. However, Burrow is now on the mend and it appears he’s very close to getting back on the field in game situations.

Prior to practice on Wednesday, Burrow talked to the media and told them he’ll be a full participant with zero limitations. Via Marisa Contipelli:

Joe Burrow tells us he will go full today with no limitations. pic.twitter.com/l5thGAHU9c — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) August 24, 2022

This is huge for Joe Burrow and the Bengals. With just one preseason contest left, it’s unlikely he plays in it, but it’s clear the signal-caller is going to be doing everything imaginable to be ready for Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Burrow had a simple medical checkup and they found that his appendix was rupturing, which led to the operation. It has been difficult for the QB to get his strength back, especially in the core area. He’s recovering well, though, and trending in the right direction.

The former LSU standout led Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl in 33 years in February, losing a nail-biter to the Los Angeles Rams. In 2021, he led the league with an impressive 70.4 completion percentage while throwing for over 4,000 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

Joe Burrow was even seen doing wind sprints shortly after his surgery prior to a preseason game. The 25-year-old is a true warrior and will be working tirelessly to suit up on Sept. 11. The Bengals are doing joint practices with the Rams on Wednesday and Thursday before their matchup on Saturday.