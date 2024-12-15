It has clearly been a disappointing season for the Cincinnati Bengals. They came into the season with aspirations of competing with the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC superiority, but they have failed in multiple end-of-game situations and wins have been much too hard to come by. Nevertheless, that should not take anything away from quarterback Joe Burrow, who is one of the hottest streaks of his career.

The Bengals earned a 37-27 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 15 and Burrow was once again at the top of his game. The Cincinnati quarterback completed 26 of 37 passes for 271 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. It marked the sixth consecutive game that Burrow had thrown for at least 250 yards while throwing three or more TD passes. The only other quarterback to match that achievement is former Patriots and Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady

The win allowed the Bengals to improve their record to 6-8 and it was their second consecutive victory. The Bengals would need to win their final three games of the regular season to conclude the season with a winning record.

If they can follow the lead of their red-hot quarterback, that would appear to be a legitimate possibility. The Bengals are clearly on the outside of the AFC playoff structure and they are longshots to get a chance to be postseason participants, but they are still in mathematical contention.

Titans played giveaway and Bengals took advantage

While Burrow and the Cincinnati offense was able to move the ball with consistency, the Titans were playing giveaway with the football throughout most of the game. Tennessee turned the ball over 6 times in the game and the Titans were fighting an uphill battle after the Bengals took a 21-14 lead with 1:12 remaining in the first half as Burrow threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins.

The Bengals added a field goal before halftime and then appeared to take complete command midway through the third quarter when defensive back Gene Stone intercepted a Will Levis pass and returned it 39 yards for a score that gave the Bengals a 17-point lead.

The Titans would eventually replace Levis after the quarterback turned the ball over 4 times — 3 interceptions and 1 lost fumble — and Mason Rudolph would takes over. He attempted to get the Titans back in the game, but the Cincinnati advantage was too much to overcome.

Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both had huge games for the Bengals. Chase caught 9 passes for 94 yards while Higgins caught 5-88-1. Chase Brown was also a big contributor as he had 25 carries for 97 yards and 1 touchdown. He also caught 3 passes for 16 yards and one of Burrow's TD passes.

The Bengals return to action in Week 16 at home against the Cleveland Browns.