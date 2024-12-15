Will Levis was benched for Mason Rudolph in the third quarter of their Tennessee Titans' game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Levis was benched after throwing a pick-six, which gave the Bengals a 31-14 lead. After the game, head coach Brian Callahan was asked why he benched Levis.

“Today wasn't his day. I made the decision to sit him down. Those are the things you have to do sometimes,” Callahan said via Titans reporter Turron Davenport.

Levis finished his stint on the field with 82 passing yards and three interceptions. Rudolph had been the starter at one point during the season when Levis was sidelined with an injury. This season hasn't been the best for Levis, and it will be interesting to see what they do at the position in the following weeks as the season winds down.

Will Levis benched during Titans game

Despite Will Levis' struggles this season, head coach Brian Callahan has trusted his quarterback and let him play through it. At the beginning of the season, Levis was costing the Titans with several of his bad decisions, including a pick-six in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, in which they ended up losing the game. Levis was injured later on in the season, which led Mason Rudolph to take over.

In Week 10, Levis took back over the starting job, and even though he still had a few mistakes, there was obvious growth in his play while he was sidelined.

Callahan has spoken highly of Levis throughout the course of the season, but it seems like the quarterback is still trying to get comfortable and find a steady rhythm on the field. Levis seems to be the future quarterback for the Titans, so hopefully, he's given a chance to prove that he can play better in the next final games of the season.