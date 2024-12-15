The Cincinnati Bengals moved to 6-8 on the year by defeating the Tennessee Titans 37-27 in Week 15. However, it certainly wasn't the cleanest win the Bengals have ever earned.

Amidst the 10-turnover chaos victory, head coach Zac Taylor and quarterback Joe Burrow were seen getting into a heated argument, h/t Jake Liscow of Locked on Bengals. Cincinnati held the lead at the time, but it's clear emotions were getting hot. Expert lip readers might even tell you expletives were being thrown around.

Expand Tweet

After the game, Taylor tried to ease any cause for concern, via Ben Bay of ESPN. Still, it was clear Burrow was heated about something.

“Just a conversation back and forth,” Taylor said.

Burrow shared that same sentiment when addressing the outburst. He said it was a sloppy day for the offense and that he was frustrated with his play, via Baby. That frustrations the boiled over into his conversation with Taylor. However, neither coach or player seems to be holding a grudge over the confrontation.

In the victory, Burrow completed 26-of-37 passes for 271 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble. The quarterback was able to lead his team to victory, but he didn't play up to his standards.

The win will keep Cincinnati's slim playoff hopes alive. However, Joe Burrow knows that he will need to get better if the Bengals are actually going to pull it over. Zac Taylor doesn't mind his franchise player playing with a little bit of fire. But more sideline verbal wars are only going to be distractions towards actually improving on the field.

While it doesn't seem like their relationship will need to be fixed, Burrow and Taylor will have a week to get on the same page before facing the Cleveland Browns in Week 16.