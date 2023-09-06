This is it, ladies and gentlemen. After suffering a calf injury during training camp, Joe Burrow's availability for Week 1 was in question. Well, after recovering from this injury, the Cincinnati Bengals QB is slowly but surely making his way back to the field. Zac Taylor's latest update on Joe Burrow's status all but solidifies his status for Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, per Adam Schefter.

“Bengals’ HC Zac Taylor said Joe Burrow is expected to practice in full today. This puts him on track to start Sunday’s game vs. the Browns.”

Burrow suffered a calf injury during the early days of the Bengals' training camp. The star quarterback limped off the field and had to be carted off, putting the fear of God in fans everywhere. There were worries that Burrow suffered a catastrophic lower leg injury. Thankfully, it was announced that the injury was merely a calf injury.

While the Bengals dodged a major bullet, they still weren't taking any chances with Joe Burrow's injury and their preparation for Week 1. The team was incredibly careful with Burrow's rehab, going so far as to not tell his teammates what's going on. Last week, the QB returned to team practice on a limited basis, playing in 7-vs-7s and some throwing drills.

The Bengals now prepare for their Week 1 game against the Browns on the road. Cleveland has had Cincy's number for most of Burrow's tenure in the NFL. With a brand-new offensive line around the QB, will they finally be able to pierce the Browns' surprisingly sturdy armor.