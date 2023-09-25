The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly plan to elevate quarterback Reid Sinnett off the practice squad for tonight's game against the Los Angeles Rams with Joe Burrow dealing with his calf injury, according to Jordan Schultz.

It has been reported that Joe Burrow is viewed as likely to play against the Rams tonight, despite dealing with his calf injury. However, it makes sense for the Bengals to elevate Reid Sinnett for some extra security with Burrow dealing with his injury.

It will be interesting to see how Burrow fares in the game against the Rams, if he does indeed play. It was reported earlier on Monday that the two options seemed to be having Burrow play through the injury, or shut him down for an extended period. It seems that the Bengals are going with that first option.

The Bengals desperately need to win and get their season back on track against the Rams tonight. They currently sit at 0-2 on the season, and the other three teams in the division are currently 2-1. A loss would but them two games behind everyone in the division, and they already have lost games to the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

If the Bengals can get a win against the Rams tonight, it could be a turning point for them. After the Rams, the Bengals have two road games against the Tennessee Titans and the Arizona Cardinals.

It will be worth monitoring Burrow's status for tonight's game and his performance. It could be a big indicator for the rest of the season.