Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were able to grit out a win against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. While Burrow isn't complaining about the victory, he knows he and the Bengals didn't play up their standards.

Cincinnati took down the Seahawks 17-13, moving their record to 3-3 on the season. However, if you ask Burrow, the Bengals were carried by their defense against Seattle, via Jay Morrison of the Pro Football Network.

“Our defense stepped up big in the second half,” Burrow said. “Our offense was horrible in the second half.”

At halftime, the Bengals held a 14-10 lead over the Seahawks. However, after the break, the offense became non-existent on both sides. Only six more points were scored in the second half as the teams combined for five punts.

Burrow was obviously impressed by the defense's effort. They picked off Geno Smith twice and made a huge stop on fourth down with Seattle threatening a score. With the game that close, a Seahawks touchdown could've been the final nail in the coffin.

But Joe Burrow also knows that the defense wouldn't be in that position if the offense found any success. After halftime, Cincinnati didn't sustain a drive longer than 15 yards. Overall, Burrow threw for 185 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

The Bengals will be happy that they left Week 6 with a victory. Getting back to .500, Cincinnati has now won back-to-back games. But if they want to sustain that success, Burrow will look to jump start the offense and help the defense stay ready to make a big play.