The Cincinnati Bengals offense finally got on-track last week, and things should only continue trending upwards with the return of fourth-year wide receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins missed the Bengals Week 5 win and subsequent firework show in Arizona, but according to Ian Rapoport, despite a cracked rib and a questionable tag heading into the game, Higgins will be ready to suit up when Cincinnati hosts Seattle.

The return of Tee Higgins should provide a big boost for a Bengals offense that was among the worst in the NFL heading into their game versus the Cardinals last week. Partially to blame for that slow start could be the calf injury Burrow suffered during training camp. The timing between quarterback and pass catchers has seemed off, and Burrow was unable to move around as well as we're used to seeing him. Getting a big-bodied target like the 6-4 Higgins back should provide some much-needed stability for the Bengals offense.

Since Tee Higgins was drafted by the Bengals with the 33rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, he's been remarkably consistent. It could even be argued that he's been slated as an overqualified number two option behind Ja'Marr Chase. In 50 career games, Higgins has pulled in 227 receptions for 3,157 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was also the Bengals leading receiver in their Super Bowl LVI loss versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Whether or not Higgins can return and immediately establish himself once again as a reliable fantasy football option remains a question worth asking. In four starts in 2023, Higgins had been targeted 32 times but only caught 12 balls for 129 yards. But if you believe Joe Burrow is finally healthy and the Bengals turned things around last week, Higgins could be primed for a big performance soon enough.