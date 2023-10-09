On Sunday, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals got back on track with a 34-20 road win against the Arizona Cardinals. There had been major questions about Burrow and the Bengals’ offense following the team’s 1-3 start to the season; however, Cincinnati fans should be able to breathe a little easier after Sunday’s impressive performance.

After the game, Burrow, who threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns, spoke on his team’s performance to get back in the win column.

“Any time you get a win, it means a lot,” said Burrow, per the Bengals’ YouTube channel. “In this league, it’s hard to win, so we’re going to enjoy this one.”

Joe Burrow also addressed a lingering calf injury that had appeared to limit him in recent weeks.

“There were several plays at the beginning of the game that I was kind of testing it out, and it felt really good,” said Burrow. “That kind of led to some of the runs in the second half.”

Burrow indeed displayed a much-improved ability to scramble than he had shown in recent weeks. The Bengals now sit at 2-3 on the season, likely not where they envisioned they’d be after five games but still with plenty of time to keep things moving in the right direction after Sunday’s solid performance.

The Bengals are looking to recapture the magic of the last two seasons, which featured a Super Bowl and AFC Championship Game appearance in back-to-back years. Burrow and Cincinnati will next take the field at home on October 15 against the Seattle Seahawks.