Bengals coach Zac Taylor says the Joe Burrow season-ending wrist injury had nothing to do with the wrap he wore on his hand before Week 11.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is shockingly out for the season with a wrist injury after a Jadeveon Clowney takedown in a Week 11 Thursday Night Football loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Prior to the injury, the team tweeted and deleted a video of Burrow in some sort of wrist brace before the game. This has led to massive speculation that the QB was injured heading into the game, despite not being on the injury report, but on Friday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shut those rumors down.

“Zac Taylor says the wrist wrap Joe Burrow was wearing on the #Bengals' plane was ‘completely unrelated’ to this season-ending injury,” NFL Network reported Mike Garafolo shared on Friday after news of Burrow’s injury broke.

The @PrimeVideo broadcast showed this video of #Bengals QB Joe Burrow getting off the team bus with a brace/wrap around his right wrist and thumb. Burrow wasn't on the injury report. Now he's questionable with a right wrist injury. Jake Browning is in. pic.twitter.com/6ozbQ2SX1k — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 17, 2023

As you can imagine, the comments below this post are filled with responses and (often hilarious) memes suggesting people don’t believe Taylor.

The NFL is investigating the Bengals and Joe Burrow Wrist-gate

The NFL is currently investigating the Bengals to see if they broke league rules by not putting Joe Burrow on the injury report. However, it’s hard to believe anything will come of this. Teams have seemingly been hiding injuries all season, such as the Philadelphia Eagles not putting Jalen Hurts on the injury reports despite the fact he has noticeably limped around in several games this season.

If the NFL finds the Bengals guilty of hiding a pre-existing injury for Burrow, the franchise and Zac Taylor personally could be subject to fines.

With the rise of legalized gambling that the NFL partners in, accurate injury reports are crucial. Injuries to key players could swing hundreds of millions of dollars in bets around the globe, and if teams hide injuries, fans could lose faith in the legitimacy of betting on these games.