Joe Burrow is tossing dimes off the field with major announcement

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow announced the launch of the Joe Burrow foundation, per Adam Schefter on Twitter. Schefter discussed in detail Burrow’s new foundation and what it is aiming to accomplish.

Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow announced the launch of The Joe Burrow Foundation, a nonprofit foundation to help meet the needs of underprivileged and underserved families in Ohio and Louisiana who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2022

He is striving to make a difference off the football field. His foundation is set to help families in Ohio and Louisiana. The LSU product turned Bengals QB has previously expressed interest in helping the community. Joe Burrow issued a statement on the launch of his foundation, per the Bengals website.

“I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good. This Foundation allows me and my family to give back. So many of you made generous contributions to support food insecurity in Athens County, Ohio following my 2019 Heisman Trophy speech. We will build on our efforts to tackle food insecurity by also finding ways to offer up support in Greater Cincinnati, other parts of Ohio, Baton Rouge and Louisiana. My mom, a lifetime educator, experiences firsthand the effect of mental health issues on children and their families. We want to make a difference here as well.”

This is an issue that is clearly important to Joe Burrow.

The Bengals are off to a 2-2 start this season. Burrow has played fairly well but is looking to find his superstar-esque form he displayed towards the end of last season.

Meanwhile, Joe Burrow will continue helping the community off the field.