The Cincinnati Bengals have not been very lucky throughout the 2024 NFL season. Cincinnati's luck finally broke their way on Monday night as they beat Dallas 27-20. This game was not only special because the Bengals won, but also because of the tie-in for The Simpsons on an alternate broadcast.

Week 14's Monday Night Football game featured an alternate ‘The Simpsons'-themed broadcast. This inspired a unique celebration after the game.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja'Marr Chase took turns smashing donuts in each other's face after the game. The donuts are of course an ode to Homer Simpson, famous donut connoisseur.

Chase was also seen giving away free donuts to Bengals fans after the win.

In the narrative of the alternate broadcast, Homer Simpson's team was the Cowboys and Bart Simpson's team was the Bengals. Periodically, Simpsons characters would replace real players on the field for an extra dose of fun. This led to some fun moments, like Lisa Simpson (actually Bengals RB Chase Brown) scoring an impressive touchdown while tight roping the sideline.

The NFL previously did an alternate broadcast during the 2023 season with a Toy Story theme. Here's hoping that the NFL bring this idea back again during the 2025 season.

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase lead Bengals to exciting win on MNF

There were no two players on the Bengals more important than Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

The pair connected on 14 receptions for 177 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Chase also took one handoff for a 14-yard gain.

Cincinnati also benefitted from a fluky special teams play that set up their game-winning drive.

One of the luckiest plays of the game came with only two minutes to play. The Cowboys blocked a Bengals punt, but were unable to field the fumble. Unfortunately for Dallas, reserve cornerback Amani Oruwariye touched the football before it was recovered by Cincinnati. As a result, it was ruled a turnover by the Cowboys and instantly became the Bengals' ball again.

Cincinnati then marched down the field and won the game on a 40-yard touchdown connection between who else, Burrow and Chase.

“Me and Joe were on the same page,” Chase said about the play in question. “He threw to my inside shoulder so I can turn upfield after the catch.”

Chase leads the NFL with 15 receiving touchdowns so far this season. Now Chase will attempt to break a Bengals franchise record of 17 receiving touchdowns in one season. He is currently on pace to cruise past that mark and set a brand new record.

It is good to see something that Bengals fans can cheer about during the final weeks of the 2024 season.

Next up for the Bengals is a Week 15 matchup against the Titans.