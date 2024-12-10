In the Week 15 edition of Monday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys took on the Cincinnati Bengals, as neither team has had the season they would've hoped for. However, in one of the most on-brand ways possible for the Cowboys this season, they had an all-time blunder that left fans in awe on social media.

On a blocked punt with the game tied at 20-20 with under two minutes left, Cowboys cornerback Amani Oruwariye muffed the ball, and the Bengals re-took possession.

And if that wasn't bad enough, the Cowboys' defense let Joe Burrow and the Bengals march down the field with the game on the line, resulting in a 40-yard touchdown reception by Ja'Marr Chase that would ultimately win the game.

And while Cowboys fans might've actually been impressed with their team's performance for most of the game, it seemingly couldn't have gone worse at the end.

Considering how this season has gone for Mike McCarthy's Cowboys, plenty of fans likely expected this game to end the way it did. However, not even the alleged NFL scriptwriters could've come up with this all-time blunder of a loss to the Bengals.

Social media erupts following Cowboys' end-of-game blunder vs. Bengals

Considering the reactionary nature of social media, it doesn't take much to rile the online world up nowadays. And with everyone so connected with what's going on, it didn't take long for the Cowboys to become a trending topic on social media.

Not only were they a trending topic, but fans were roasting both Oruwariye and the team, given how fed up their fans have been with this disappointing season for the Cowboys.

It wasn't just Cowboys fans who got in on the action, either. Seemingly everyone gave their best to get a shot in on the Cowboys after their embarrassing loss.

Though he didn't post on social media, it didn't take much dissecting to know how Micah Parsons felt about the series of events following his sideline reaction after the Bengals scored.

Now, looking from fans perspectives, here were some of the best reactions following the Cowboys' all-time blunder against the Bengals on Monday Night Football:

Considering this game was also shown on a Simpsons-themed broadcast on ESPN, some Cowboys watched Bart and Lisa Simpson win the game for the Bengals.

So, for some fans who think they have it bad after their team loses, you could always be a Cowboys fan instead.