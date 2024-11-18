Dak Prescott’s official move to IR is another part of a sagging Dallas Cowboys season. But at least CeeDee Lamb is trending toward playing against the Texans. But despite the Cowboys’ woes, there is a Simpsons reason the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals won’t be flexed out, according to a post on X by Jay Morrison.

“For those asking, the Bengals-Cowboys MNF game is not eligible to be flexed out because of all the drawings, voiceovers and other work that has been done for The Simpsons alt-cast that will air that night.”

D’oh!

Currently neither team is particularly exciting. The Cowboys are 3-6 and in third place in the NFC East. The Bengals stand at 4-7 in the AFC North, also buried in third place. But that will be the Monday night game on Dec. 9. Yay!

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looking for signs of hope

In a long season, the Cowboys have enjoyed some good news. Jerry Jones can point to the emergence of linebacker DeMarvion Overshown as a Monday Night Football worthy performer. Overshown has gotten healthy and is causing problems for opposing defenses.

A year removed from a season-ending ACL injury in his rookie season, the speedy linebacker leads the Cowboys in sacks (4) and is second in tackles with 68. Overshown said he’s trying to improve, according to dallascowboys.com.

“Just trying to get better week in and week out,” Overshown said. “I feel like there's always something that you can work on in your game. My game has translated well to the NFL, but it's all about what can you make better or what can you do better.”

Overshown said he likes playing beside another game-wrecker in Micah Parsons.

“Any player that's blessed to play with Micah Parsons will see that he keeps a lot of attention to him,” Overshown said. “And if you've got two, three guys blocking one guy, there's no reason why the other ten shouldn't be winning their battles. I definitely don't take that for granted and look at it as an opportunity for me to get mine.”