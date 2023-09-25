The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in a Week 3 contest on Monday Night Football in a Super Bowl LVI rematch. Unfortunately, Cooper Kupp is on the IR for the Rams, and the status of Bengals star Joe Burrow remains up in the air as he deals with an injury. Ahead of the Bengals-Rams Week 3 showdown, we'll have our Bengals' bold predictions in what could be a tough contest, especially if Burrow doesn't play.

The Bengals are still searching for their first win after losing 24-3 to the Cleveland Browns in the opener and then 27-24 to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, so it's a big concern for a tea with a ton of Super Bowl aspirations.

The Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks on the road in a stunning 30-13 victory to start the season but then lost to the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. With Kupp on the shelf, rookie WR Puka Nucua has emerged as an all-of-a-sudden Rookie of the Year candidate, and his relationship with Matthew Stafford has been on par.

If the Bengals can't find a way to win, they move to 0-3, although the next two games come against the Tennessee Titans and the Arizona Cardinals (both on the road). Nonetheless, let’s move on to our Bengals Week 3 predictions.

3. Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase will have 100+ yards regardless of the QB

The Bengals' offense has been a massive concern. They rank dead last in the NFL in points per game, yards, passing yards, and time of possession. Ja'Marr Chase, who had 1,046 yards and 87 catches last season, has just 10 grabs for 70 yards through the first two games. In fact, the Bengals don't have a single WR that has more than 90 yards total this season.

It's certainly not what everybody was expecting, but this feels like a prime game for Chase to break out. If Burrow doesn't play, it looks like it will be Jake Browning. If Burrow does play, Chase is the top option. Regardless of who is under center, fire up Chase for at least 5 catches and 100+ yards.

2. Bengals defense comes to life, finally

For as much as the Cincinnati offense is a concern, the defense hasn't done much better. They gave up 24 points to the Browns and then 27 to the Ravens. The defense ranks 23rd in points allowed per game, 18th in interceptions (just one), and 27th in sacks (only three). No matter how good or bad the offense is, the defense also needs to step up, and the clock is ticking.

The Bengals didn't get one sack on Lamar Jackson in Week 2, and they gave up 415 yards total. In Week 2 against the 49ers, Stafford threw a pair of interceptions and was sacked once, so there is an opportunity for the Bengals' defense to get back on track here.

The Bengals' defense gets an interception and a pair of sacks against the Rams in a much-needed defensive jolt.

1. Bengals walk away with a tough win

Plain and simple, the Bengals can't afford to go 0-3. The Rams have shown toughness in the first two games of the season, but this game being played at Paycor Stadium is also going to be a huge boost for Zac Taylor's team. Even if Burrow doesn't suit up, the Bengals have enough weapons to get the victory. Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Chase have plenty of firepower to find a way to get a win, especially with their backs against the wall and just one game away from an 0-3 start.

The Bengals and Rams engage in a bit of a high-scoring affair, but Cincinnati walks away with a close win on Monday night.