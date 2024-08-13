The Cincinnati Bengals went on a phenomenal run in 2021-22 to reach their first Super Bowl in 33 years. While losing to the Los Angeles Rams was a gut punch, many believed it was the beginning of a competitive window for the Bengals. Joe Burrow's injuries have kept them from the big game since. Burrow said on The Pivot Podcast that he'd rather never go back than lose one again.

“Probably not make it, I would say that loss, it gets harder as time goes by. Because right after it happens, you know 2021, we thought we were going to be good, but we weren’t sure we had the fifth pick the year before and all of a sudden we started balling at the end of the year” Burrow said. “We were 5-4 at the bye and scratching and clawing for a playoff spot, and then all off a sudden we start balling at the end of the year and find ourselves in the Super Bowl…So then you know it starts to get harder, but every year is a new year, and we’re going to go out and attack it.”

The Bengals will likely lose Tee Higgins to free agency at the end of the year, breaking up the dominant duo with Jamarr Chase. If this is their last season together, it represents the last opportunity where the Bengals will have the decided advantage over their AFC competitors at wideout. Can they take advantage in 2024-25?

Bengals' chances in the AFC

The AFC runs through the Kansas City Chiefs. The two-time defending champions still have the best quarterback in the league despite their offensive struggles from last season. The Bengals have been the only team to beat them in the playoffs the last four seasons and must do it again to make the Super Bowl.

The biggest key to the season is keeping Joe Burrow healthy. They had a better record last season without him (4-3) than with him (5-5) but that does not prove anything about a Burrow downfall. A healthy Burrow can get the ball to both Chase and Higgins and tear up defenses despite the departures of Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd.

Mixon is now the running back for the upstart Houston Texans. They want to be in the conversation with the Ravens, Bills, Bengals, and Chiefs as the class of the AFC. Grabbing Mixon to steady their running back room will be a great way to help do that. Zach Moss and Chase Brown represent the running attack in Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have a great chance to make the Super Bowl this year because of their quarterback. Fans know how much Burrow wants to win the Super Bowl because of what he said on The Pivot Podcast. When a quarterback is as talented as he is and shows the competitive fire that he did in this interview, fans know they have the quarterback of the future.

The biggest test for the Bengals comes very early. Their Week Two matchup is a 4:25 start on the road against the Chiefs. The Bengals must get off to a great start to get to the Super Bowl.