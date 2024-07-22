The Cincinnati Bengals need a healthy Joe Burrow if they want to compete in a stacked AFC conference in 2024. Burrow's health situation following last year's season-ending injury, and subsequent surgery, has been an open question heading into training camp. Thankfully, head coach Zac Taylor just dropped a huge update on Burrow's injury status.

According to Bengals beat reporter Kelsey Conway, Zac Taylor told local Cincinnati media this morning that Joe Burrow has been fully cleared for contact. This is huge news as the Bengals trickle into training camp this week.

The Bengals may end up giving Burrow some rest days during training camp and the preseason. However, Taylor's announcement adds clarity to the situation that Burrow is fully cleared for contact regardless of how many days he misses in the coming weeks.

Joe Burrow suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist late in the 2023 season. The injury prevented him from properly gripping a football and required season-ending surgery to correct. Cincinnati put up a valiant effort down the stretch, but ultimately ended the season with an 9-8 record and missed the playoffs.

Cincinnati will hope to exceed those expectations in 2024.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are primed for a comeback season

Burrow and the Bengals will have huge expectations in 2024. Fans expect the Bengals to compete with the best teams in the AFC for a chance at making it to the Super Bowl.

The Bengals have done a good job of surrounding Burrow with talent at the skill positions and on the offensive line. He has everything he needs to bounce back in 2024 and have a strong season.

In 2023, Burrow had 6.3 yards per attempt. This was the worst mark of his career. Thankfully, Cincinnati has brought in several new faces on offense who will make Burrow's life easy.

The Bengals reinforced the offensive line by drafting first-round tackle Amarius Mims and signing free agent Trent Brown. They also added running back Zack Moss, tight end Mike Gesicki, and rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton. Factor in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and you've got yourself one high-powered offense.

The Cincinnati Bengals won't have to wait long for their biggest test of the season. They travel to Arrowhead to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. That game will be a good litmus test for how competitive the Bengals should be in 2024.

We cannot wait for Bengals football to return later this fall!